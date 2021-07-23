Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GNGBY. DNB Markets raised Getinge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getinge currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of GNGBY opened at $40.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

