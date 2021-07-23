Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price target on Givaudan and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.02.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $96.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

