Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Announces Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

