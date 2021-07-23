Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

GOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $830.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 11.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

