Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

