Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,495.08.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,594.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,362.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a PE ratio of 458.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,602.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

