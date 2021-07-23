Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,252.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,198,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,281 shares of company stock valued at $58,623,228. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $226.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $228.19.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

