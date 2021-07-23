Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,312 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

KHC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

