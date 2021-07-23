Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 605,987 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605,987 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $1,504,165.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,485,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $712,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,243.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

