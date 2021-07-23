GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Achieves $563,119.78 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $563,119.78 and approximately $4,983.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,496.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,125.42 or 0.06345221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.63 or 0.01360247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00370718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00136415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.43 or 0.00607328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00375652 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00291866 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars.

