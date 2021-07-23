GoChain Tops One Day Volume of $410,579.00 (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a market capitalization of $19.95 million and approximately $410,579.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005953 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,140,671,087 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,796,087 coins. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

