Gogo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,186 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,739% compared to the average volume of 282 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOGO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Gogo alerts:

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 15.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $10.42 on Friday. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.