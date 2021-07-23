Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Purchases 232,500 Shares of Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton bought 232,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$40,687.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,939,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,589,409.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Antonio Canton bought 152,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$26,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton bought 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$45,587.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton bought 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$53,479.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Antonio Canton bought 225,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Antonio Canton purchased 2,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$240.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Antonio Canton purchased 52,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.

Shares of GRC stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.65 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 price target on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

