Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,283 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,118,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFX opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.71. Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

