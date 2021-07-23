Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,461 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.35% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSEU opened at $36.86 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.22.

