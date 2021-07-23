Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 127,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $11,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HE opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.