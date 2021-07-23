Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 263,460 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $32,240,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,683 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $9,441,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JACK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

JACK stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.38 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

