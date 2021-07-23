Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $11.82 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.06 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.