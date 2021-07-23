Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 75,214 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Avista worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Avista by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Avista by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avista by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.66 on Friday. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

