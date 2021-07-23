Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 984 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Herman Miller by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Herman Miller by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $44.24 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.