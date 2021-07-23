Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,785,608 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 333,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 31.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 345,895 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,750 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,670,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 778,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

