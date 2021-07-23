Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 183,061 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 49.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183,061 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $275,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $2,858,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Ultra Clean by 16.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 60,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

UCTT opened at $51.41 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,205.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

