Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 885,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.26% of Perdoceo Education worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

