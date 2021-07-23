Goose Finance (EGG) Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $60,498.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00853577 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.