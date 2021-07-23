Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,668 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter valued at $7,089,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 373.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 192.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 32.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $222.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $226.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

