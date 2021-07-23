Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after acquiring an additional 110,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.92. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

