Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $825,000 Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 50.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 51.5% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNMD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

In related news, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $655,198.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,087 shares of company stock worth $11,247,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

