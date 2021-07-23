Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 12,128 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

CLB stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

