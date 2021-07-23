Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 21,975 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,975 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $2,001,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,120.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,977 shares of company stock worth $3,061,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

