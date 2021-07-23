Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives €24.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.58 ($28.92).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GYC. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

FRA:GYC traded down €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €22.48 ($26.45). The stock had a trading volume of 149,307 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.92. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

