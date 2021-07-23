Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AJX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $297.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter worth about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

