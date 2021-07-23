Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 5,100 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS opened at $72.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

