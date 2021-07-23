Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,537 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

