Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Chart Industries by 65.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chart Industries by 1,077.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,964,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $520,000.

Shares of GTLS opened at $154.01 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.62.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

