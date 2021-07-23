Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,755,925 shares of company stock worth $102,829,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

