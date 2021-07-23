Greenhouse Funds LLLP Has $25.81 Million Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 128.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526,568 shares during the period. EVO Payments accounts for about 2.8% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned 1.13% of EVO Payments worth $25,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVOP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,560.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,897 in the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,731. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

