Greenhouse Funds LLLP Has $34.87 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP trimmed its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812,376 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor accounts for approximately 3.7% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $34,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 91.8% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 854.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. 1,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $47.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

