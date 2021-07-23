Greenhouse Funds LLLP Invests $14.31 Million in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,425,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,000. Foley Trasimene Acquisition makes up 1.5% of Greenhouse Funds LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPF. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth $45,852,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $36,144,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $16,666,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 13,430.3% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,653,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after buying an additional 1,641,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,868,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foley Trasimene Acquisition alerts:

Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

In other news, major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.