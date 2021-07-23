Greenhouse Funds LLLP Sells 24,513 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Greenhouse Funds LLLP trimmed its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,513 shares during the quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP owned about 0.16% of HealthEquity worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth approximately $66,745,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at $49,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after buying an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 223.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after buying an additional 335,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.15. 1,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,573. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.43.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $742,498.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,935 shares of company stock worth $2,876,059. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

