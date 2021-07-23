Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) Receives €51.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grenke AG (ETR:GLJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.17 ($60.20).

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLJ shares. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Grenke in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Grenke in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

GLJ opened at €35.13 ($41.33) on Tuesday. Grenke has a one year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a one year high of €73.75 ($86.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

