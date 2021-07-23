Gresham House (LON:GHE) Trading Up 0.6%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s share price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 910 ($11.89). Approximately 5,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 67,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($11.82).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GHE shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gresham House in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £296.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 912.64.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

