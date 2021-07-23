Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $32.29 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 1565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.05.

Specifically, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $507,659.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 23.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after buying an additional 366,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

