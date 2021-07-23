Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.40.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.62. 281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.87. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $80.66 and a 52-week high of $181.95. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

