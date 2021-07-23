Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

GGAL opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.1084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth about $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth about $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

