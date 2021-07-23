Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

NASDAQ GFED traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $104.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

GFED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

