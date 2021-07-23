Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $119.44 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.61.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $120,167.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

