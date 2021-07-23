Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $22.16 on Monday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $23.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

