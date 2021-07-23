H. Lundbeck A/S Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.55 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Danske raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.72.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

