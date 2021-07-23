H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Danske upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.72.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. H. Lundbeck A/S had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $692.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H. Lundbeck A/S will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

