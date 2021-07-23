Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.82, but opened at $43.59. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Hancock Whitney shares last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 15,690 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $42,985,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 431,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,089,000 after buying an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 318,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 270,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

